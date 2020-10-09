Advertisement

One man arrested while attempting burglary in Fargo

The complainant informed officers that there was a male on their back deck acting out of control by knocking property off the deck and then attempting to break into the complainants detached garage. 26 year old Blake Peterson was arrested immediately afterwards.
The complainant informed officers that there was a male on their back deck acting out of control by knocking property off the deck and then attempting to break into the complainants detached garage. 26 year old Blake Peterson was arrested immediately afterwards.
The complainant informed officers that there was a male on their back deck acting out of control by knocking property off the deck and then attempting to break into the complainants detached garage. 26 year old Blake Peterson was arrested immediately afterwards.(Cass County Jail)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Officers were dispatched early this morning around the 1600 block of 9th Avenue South to a burglary in progress.

The complainant informed officers that there was a male on their back deck acting out of control by knocking property off the deck and then attempting to break into the complainants detached garage.

While officers were responding, the male then attempted to enter a nearby vehicle, cause damage to the vehicles window.

Officers arrived in the area and spotted the male walking through backyards.

Officers gave chase and the suspect fled on foot but was apprehended a short period later near 8th Avenue and 17th Street South.

26 year old Blake Peterson with no permanent address was arrested for attempted burglary, attempted unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and refusal to halt.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

ND firefighter injured during field fire

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A firefighter was hurt while battling a field fire Thursday morning.

Valley Today

Stabbing in Grand Forks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Holgate
Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing in Grand Forks.

News

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 9

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 8 - Part 3

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 8 - Part 2

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - "The Big One" cancelled

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 8

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Local bar picking up yearly French Fry Feed in Grand Forks

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 8 - Part 1

Updated: 9 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

Fargo brothers making history, new bar coming to downtown Fargo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Those looking for a night out in downtown Fargo will soon have another option to choose from.