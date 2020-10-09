One man arrested while attempting burglary in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Officers were dispatched early this morning around the 1600 block of 9th Avenue South to a burglary in progress.

The complainant informed officers that there was a male on their back deck acting out of control by knocking property off the deck and then attempting to break into the complainants detached garage.

While officers were responding, the male then attempted to enter a nearby vehicle, cause damage to the vehicles window.

Officers arrived in the area and spotted the male walking through backyards.

Officers gave chase and the suspect fled on foot but was apprehended a short period later near 8th Avenue and 17th Street South.

26 year old Blake Peterson with no permanent address was arrested for attempted burglary, attempted unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and refusal to halt.

