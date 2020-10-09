ND firefighter injured during field fire
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -
A firefighter was hurt while battling a field fire Thursday morning.
West Dunn Fire Chief Ryan Hauck says the firefighter was struck by a burned out falling tree and was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.
Hauck said they responded to the fire southwest of Manning around 10:15 a.m.
He said the fire burned approximately 60 acres of field and trees.
The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.
