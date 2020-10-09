ND firefighter injured during field fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

A firefighter was hurt while battling a field fire Thursday morning.

West Dunn Fire Chief Ryan Hauck says the firefighter was struck by a burned out falling tree and was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Hauck said they responded to the fire southwest of Manning around 10:15 a.m.

He said the fire burned approximately 60 acres of field and trees.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.

