ND firefighter injured during field fire

Chief Ryan Hauck says the firefighter was struck by a burned out falling tree and was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.(KFYR)(Valley News Live)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

A firefighter was hurt while battling a field fire Thursday morning.

West Dunn Fire Chief Ryan Hauck says the firefighter was struck by a burned out falling tree and was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.

Hauck said they responded to the fire southwest of Manning around 10:15 a.m.

He said the fire burned approximately 60 acres of field and trees.

The cause of the fire in unknown at this time.

