ICU bed capacity at local hospitals as hospitalizations skyrocket in ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is skyrocketing across North Dakota. The health department said October marks the highest number of active hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic, leaving locals wondering if there are enough ICU beds going forward.

North Dakota’s health department said as of Friday, October 9; there are 132 people in the hospital due to COVID-19.

Thirty of them are in the ICU, and it’s a number that changes by the hour.

“We pretty much can kind of know what we need to have available and what we need to manage,” said Dr. Doug Griffin Sanford, Sanford Vice President Medical Officer.

Griffin said they had 82 ICU beds in 2019. This year, they’re up to 100.

He said there are enough beds for COVID and non-COVID patients, and they’re ready to double that number if needed.

Altru Hospital in Grand Forks said its current average daily count for the ICU is about the same as 2019 at this time.

They have two ICU beds and say the number of hospitalized patients has been lower, around 7-8%.

Essentia Hospital in Fargo said they don’t share specifics on the number of ICU beds that they have.

They said they are licensed for 145 beds, and while volumes are higher than average right now, they are able to manage changes in volumes and surges in patients.

Health officials say the hospitalization numbers change hourly. They urge you to get your flu shot to lower your risk of getting sick.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.