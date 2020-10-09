Advertisement

Hurricane Delta: FEMA deploys additional workers, resources to Gulf Coast

A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)
A neighbored that was hit by Hurricane Laura is seen ahead of Hurricane Delta, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Lake Charles, La. Forecasters said Delta — the 25th named storm of an unprecedented Atlantic hurricane season — would likely crash ashore Friday evening somewhere on southwest Louisiana's coast. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt)(Gerald Herbrt | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly 500 additional federal responders have been deployed to the Gulf Coast to assist in the response to Hurricane Delta.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been authorized by President Trump to provide personnel and emergency protective measures to several counties and parishes in Louisiana and Mississippi. FEMA says a request from Alabama is currently under review.

According to the agency, FEMA has pre-staged over 5 million meals, more than 4.5 million liters of bottled water, and more than 270 generators. Blankets, tarps, roof sheeting, and cots are also available to each affected state, based on need and requests to the agency.

“FEMA has been in Louisiana for months,” said Assistant Administrator for FEMA’s Field Operations Division John Rabin. “Since Hurricane Laura hit almost 6 weeks ago, we have had a significant presence of FEMA employees to help respond to and recover from Laura.”

Experts are calling this a record setting hurricane season. For the sixth time, people in Louisiana are fleeing their homes while emergency officials ramp up response efforts. Hurricane Delta is expected to hit areas that have already been ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Local officials are also under the pressure of balancing evacuations and the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of challenges that we’ve seen during this hurricane season,” said Rabin. “The biggest one is ‘how do we operate in a covid environment?’ We have to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them recover in an environment that is challenging.”

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening. For information on how to apply for FEMA assistance, you can visit FEMA.gov.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new University of North Dakota building

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Work is underway for a new building on the University of North Dakota campus.

News

Vehicle fire in downtown Fargo parking garage, damage cost unknown

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Investigators are trying to figure out what started a vehicle fire in a parking garage in downtown Fargo.

News

Police in Bemidji are notifying community of sex offender moving into the area

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bemidji Police department wants to alert the community to a high-risk sex offender that is now living in the area

POVnow

Is The Native American Vote Taken For Granted?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Executive Director of the ND Indian Affairs Commission, Scott Davis, discusses the value of the Native American vote in elections.

News

1,401 new Covid cases, 14 additional deaths in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 1,401 new cases of COVID-19, along with 14 additional deaths

Latest News

News

Over 600 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths in North Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 651 new cases of COVID-19 along with 11 more death in the state

News

Personal trainer sentenced for sexually assaulting woman in fake medical study

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
A personal trainer has been sentenced to four months in jail and will not be allowed to train women or kids for at least a year after he is released.

News

51 protesters arrested after officer in Floyd death released

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fifty-one people were arrested during protests after a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd was released on bail.

News

Minnesota loosens bar rules put in place for the coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Minnesota health officials are reporting the second highest number of daily COVID-19 hospital admissions, the same day the state loosened regulations in bars and restaurants.

News

Valley Today Oct. 9th 6:50am

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KX4

News

Fargo Police arrest man on attempted burglary charge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
The victim told officers that a man was on his back deck and was acting out of control by knocking property off the deck.