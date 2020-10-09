Groundbreaking ceremony held for new University of North Dakota building

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new building on the University of North Dakota campus is in the works.

The UND Alumni Association & Foundation hosted a virtual groundbreaking Friday for the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration (NCoBPA) building. Work began on the site at the corner of University Avenue and Centennial Drive this fall.

The building is named for Werner Nistler who is a 1968 Accounting graduate and made the lead gift of $20 million to the building. Werner sent a video greeting from Oregon that played during the event.

$50 million dollars for the project was raised through private donations along with a $20 million dollar match from the state of North Dakota.

The city of Grand Forks committed $1.33 million to lease space for a workforce development center in the new building.

It was designed by JLG Architects and is scheduled to be ready for students by fall 2022.

