Fargo Police looking for dog that they say bit an 8-year-old girl

(KKTV)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for a blonde-colored Boxer/Lab/Pit mix that they say bit an 8-year-old.

Police responded to the reported dog attack in the 50 block of 18th Avenue north earlier on Friday.

They say the dog was wearing a collar with a red tag and was running with a gray colored Husky.

The dog was also reportedly responsible for attacking another dog that was in a fence in the 1700 block of 1st Street North.

They are looking to find the dog to make sure it has been vaccinated for Rabies.

At this point, they have followed some leads but have not found the animals.

If you have any information on the dog or if you have seen it, you are urged to call the police.

