East Grand Forks bar hosting Fresh Fry Feed Saturday

The Spud East Grand Forks bar(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) -

For the first time in more than 50 years, the World’s Largest French Fry Feed in Grand Forks had to be canceled because of COVID-19.

It’s an event that landed the city in the Guinness Book of World Records, with thousands of people and spuds to feed them all.

Now, The Spud Jr. in East Grand Forks is picking up the baton. The bar owners are planning to host the event that typically draws a crowd upwards of 10,000 people, and about the same amount in pounds of french fries.

“There’s a lot of people who’ve never been here,” Owner Justin LaRocque says. "We just thought that’s not going to happen on a large scale like it does every year, and we’re the ‘Spud.’ Let’s do it on a smaller scale.

Those who’ve attended in year’s past are accustomed to the free fries, but the bar is adding an extra freebie--free beer.

At a time where COVID-19 cases are at a high in the county, city leaders say, they don’t condone large gatherings. But they say, they’re glad Spud’s will be hosting the event.

Meanwhile, health officials say they better toe the line and follow CDC guidelines.

“We are just trying to make some subtle changes to put health benefits into play,” LaRocque says. “We want to help those that aren’t as comfortable going out, feel a little more comfortable.”

Spud’s says they have hand sanitizers on tables, they’ll be limiting the number of people inside at a time and will have the patio open for a final time this year.

They’re trying to keep customers safe, carry on the tradition and keep the doors open during the pandemic.

The Fresh Fry Feed will be Saturday at The Spud Jr. (302 Demers Ave, East Grand Forks, MN 56721) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

