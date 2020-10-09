Fargo brothers making history, new bar coming to downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Those looking for a night out in downtown Fargo will soon have another option to choose from.

“We just bought the building,” Big Reeno, a Fargo entrepreneur says. “This is brand new, fresh off the press.”

Big Reeno has some pretty big plans for the historic 64 Broadway building in downtown Fargo.

The staple building was once home to apartments, offices and currently, the Juice It Smoothie & Juice Bar. Coming soon, a brand new two-story bar, District 64.

“We are still excited,” Big Reeno says. “We are still popping champagne. Feeling really blessed and enjoying this time.”

There’s a lot to celebrate. Big Reeno and his brother, Chuck, are making history. They’re the first two black men to own a building on Broadway.

“We want to motivate and inspire young people in Fargo. The sky’s the limit,” he says. “There are a lot of opportunities here. You just have to see it.”

He says he hopes District 64 will be something unique to nightlife in Fargo. Adding, he and his brother’s work downtown isn’t finished yet.

