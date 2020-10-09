Advertisement

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools searching for new superintendent

Transparent dividers have been added to a number of the classrooms at Dilworth.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILWORTH, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The School Board of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools is looking for a new superintendent.

Stakeholder input regarding the superintendent search is now being requested, and a public survey is available for staff and community members until October 30, 2020.

To complete the online version of the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Public Schools Superintendent Search Survey, click here. Hard copies of the survey are also available at the District office (108 Main Street, Dilworth), school site offices, or in the district mailer that is being sent to district residents. Surveys must be submitted to the District office, Attn: Brooke Belka (DGF Schools, PO Box 188, Dilworth, MN 56529) or online by October 30, 2020.

Feedback will provide valuable insight to the School Board as they make this important decision for the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District.

The Minnesota School Board Association will be accepting the applications for the new superintendent position and is the organization working with on this placement.  School officials say once the position is open and the job description is ready, it will be posted on the MSBA website and a link will be posted on the district site back to apply. The application deadline for this position is January 11, 2021, and the new superintendent will begin work in the district on July 1, 2021.

