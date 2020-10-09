Advertisement

51 protesters arrested after officer in Floyd death released

A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Fifty-one people were arrested during protests after a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd was released on bail.

Derek Chauvin had been in a Minnesota prison for months as he awaits trial on charges of murder and other counts.

He was released Wednesday after posting $1 million bond.

About 300 people later marched peacefully near the site where Floyd was pinned to the ground by Chauvin, but tensions rose later outside a police station.

Police spokesman John Elder said 49 of the arrests were for misdemeanors.

Many were cited for unlawful assembly.

One person was arrested for fourth-degree assault and another was arrested on a felony warrant.

