Watch Live at 11:00AM - Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a COVID-19 news briefing

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing with the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota. Burgum will be joined by North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and House Minority Leader Josh Boschee.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.