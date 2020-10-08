Warm Up For Friday!

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Some areas on Friday could move into the upper-70s or low-80s under a mainly sunny sky and a bit of a breeze. A bit cooler Saturday under high pressure. Dry and quiet through Saturday.

SUNDAY - MONDAY: A strong storm system will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms during this period. Storms develop later in the day (evening) Sunday. Development may happen right over the Red River Valley or just east. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, producing potentially damaging winds. Rain chances may hang around into Monday. This period will also be windy. Cooling significantly from Sunday in the 70s to Monday in the 50s.

TUESDAY- THURSDAY: Moderating conditions with highs in the 50s to 60s. Breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FRIDAY: Warm! Mainly sunny. Low: 49. High: 76.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 39. High: 66.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some could be strong to severe. Low: 53. High: 70.

MONDAY - COLUMBUS DAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 40. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. Low: 38. High: 63.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Cooler. Low: 42. High: 54.