Sheyenne boys soccer quarantining ahead of state semifinals

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sheyenne boys soccer was preparing this week for the North Dakota state soccer tournament and held a great deal of momentum heading into the tournament. The number one seed out of the East and Eastern Dakota Conference champions, the Mustangs advanced Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over Minot.

That momentum has come to a screeching halt though.

A source tells Valley News Live one Sheyenne soccer player has tested positive for COVID-19. They tell us he was last with his teammates late last week and was not at Tuesday’s quarterfinal game.

Contact tracers have determined the entire team must quarantine. In all, 23 members of the program have been labeled as close contacts. A quarantine would make the team ineligible to compete in the state semifinals currently set for Friday afternoon.

The Sheyenne boys soccer team is now petitioning the North Dakota High School Activities Association to postpone the tournament until all four teams are cleared to play. Taking to Twitter to ask the NDHSAA to, ‘support North Dakota students.’

great quarterfinal win yesterday, tough news today.



we hope that @NDHSAA will support our student-athletes and allow for the state tournament to take place at a time when all four teams can play.@NDHSAA, support North Dakota students. pic.twitter.com/P7T7dg0Xrf — Sheyenne Boys Soccer (@sheyennesoccer) October 8, 2020

This is the third time the Sheyenne boys soccer team has dealt with COVID-19 and quarantining this season.

Valley News Live reached out to the NDHSAA late Wednesday night but has not yet heard back.

