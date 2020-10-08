Red Lake Police investigating shooting

RED LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Red Lake Police Department has confirmed with Valley News Live they are investigating a Wednesday night shooting on the reservation.

Police say the call came in around 11:30 last night, but could not specify where the incident happened as the department is ‘early in their investigation.’

Sources tell Valley News Live the male victim was shot at least 10 times, however police declined to provide more information on the incident or the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.