Red Lake Police investigating shooting

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RED LAKE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Red Lake Police Department has confirmed with Valley News Live they are investigating a Wednesday night shooting on the reservation.

Police say the call came in around 11:30 last night, but could not specify where the incident happened as the department is ‘early in their investigation.’

Sources tell Valley News Live the male victim was shot at least 10 times, however police declined to provide more information on the incident or the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we learn more.

