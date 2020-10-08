Advertisement

ND’s First Automated Machinery

NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazadous areas and using the driverless vehicle in its stead.
NDDOT's first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazadous areas and using the driverless vehicle in its stead.(Poppy Mills | NDDOT)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND’s 1st automated machinery may be coming to your street this winter. Emerging Prairie’s Greg Tehven joins us for an inside look at the marvel machinery. According to the NDDOT, the first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazadous areas and using the driverless vehicle in its stead.

Check out ND's 1st automated machinery. It may be coming to your street this winter. What do you think? -Producer AJ

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, October 8, 2020

