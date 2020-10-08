ND’s First Automated Machinery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ND’s 1st automated machinery may be coming to your street this winter. Emerging Prairie’s Greg Tehven joins us for an inside look at the marvel machinery. According to the NDDOT, the first autonomous vehicle will be used in the workplace to enhance safety by removing workers from hazadous areas and using the driverless vehicle in its stead.

