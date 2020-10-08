Advertisement

MN man charged in fatal Fergus Falls chase

arrested
arrested(WCJB)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fergus Falls man accused of leading Otter Tail County deputies on a chase last week that caused a crash that killed an elderly couple has been charged.

30-year-old Cody James Freitag is charged with four felonies, including two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of fleeing a police officer.

Court documents say on Oct. 2, Otter Tail County deputies were involved in an undercover operation to arrest Freitag on several outstanding felony warrants. Documents say deputies Kelly Backman and Michael Wing attempted to arrest Freitag at at a gas station near the 1200 block of N. Union Ave. in Fergus Falls, but Freitag struck Deputy Wing’s squad car, jumped the curb, and drove through the grass before accelerating at high speeds. Documents say Freitag later failed to yield at the stop sign at Union Avenue striking a 2007 Toyota Camry. The force of the impact was so severe that it propelled the two vehicles off of the roadway.

The crash killed 72-year-old Steven Christianson and his wife 71-year-old Diane Christianson. The autopsy of Steven revealed significant internal injuries, including multiple broken ribs, a severed spinal column and significant lacerations to the heart. Diane’s autopsy revealed broken ribs, lacerations to the lung and heart, as well as multiple skull fractures.

A MN State Trooper arrived shortly after the crash and found Freitag outside the van holding his leg, asking several times, “What have I done?” Freitag was taken to a North Dakota hospital to be treated for injuries.

During a search warrant of Freitag’s car, Fergus Falls Police found numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia, including pipes with residue, a torch, and plastic bags of meth. When investigators attempted to interview Freitag at the hospital, documents say Freitag said, “I f***** up, man…I hurt people.”

Documents say lab results showed the presence of methamphetamine, opiates, and amphetamines in Freitag’s system at the time of the crash.

The two Otter Tail County deputies have been placed on administrative leave and the Fergus Falls Police Department says they are investigating the crash.

Freitag is not yet in custody. We have requested an old mugshot of Freitag, but have not yet received one.

