Ice rink coming to The Lights on Sheyenne

Noise complaints continue to flood in from citizens of West Fargo about the Lights on Sheyenne
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new outdoor ice rink is coming to The Lights this November.

Executive Director of West Fargo events Mike Amundson confirmed with Valley News Live the project will be finished this year and open to the public.

It will be used annually from November through February.

The estimated cost is $685,000.

Amundson says the project has been in the works for a couple of years.

They have received a grant that will help pay for about 25% of the rink.

They hope to get the rest of the money through fundraising and sponsorships on the rink.

It will be an outdoor rink and it will come with a chilling machine and will be open for curling, hockey usage as well as open skating.

They will be hosting Hockey Day North Dakota in January 2021.

