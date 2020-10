WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Trump 2020 Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley, shares President Trump’s health status, the impact of tonight’s debate and whether we’ll see indictments by AG Barr on conspirators against the administration.

Trump 2020 Press Secretary, Hogan Gidley, shares President Trump's health status, the impact of tonight's debate and... Posted by POVnow on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.