Gov. Burgum responds to national backlash, says COVID-19 surge is due to more testing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota has seen 54 deaths due to COVID-19 and over 3,000 new cases, including a new single-day record of 513 cases announced Thursday morning.

In a press conference Thursday morning, Governor Doug Burgum acknowledged the state’s recent national media attention, including an article by the New York Times released Wednesday which criticized both state and health officials response to the recent COVID-19 surge which has put North Dakota as the second worst state for cases per capita. Gov. Burgum assured North Dakotans the high amount of cases is solely due to more testing.

“As we test students, we test healthcare workers weekly, we test in long-term care weekly, we know that we’re identifying pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic cases in North Dakota, but this early identification helps us slow the spread even as it does drive up our cases,” he said.

Sanford Health’s Bismarck President Dr. Michael LeBeau confirmed the state’s hospitals are at high capacity, but says healthcare providers are prepared and feel good about where they’re at. Data updated Thursday morning shows Fargo currently only has 10 ICU beds still available. LeBeau emphasized only ten percent of hospitalizations in the state are due to COVID-19, reminding North Dakotans ‘there are a lot more health conditions happening in the state than just COVID.’

“What we’re dealing with today is still a backlog during COVID times, breast cancer detection rates were about 20 to 25 percent. Vaccination rates have dipped dramatically. There’s long-term consequences to that,” Dr. LeBeau said.

In a statement to Valley News Live regarding a breakdown of hospitalizations, Sanford Health says:

“In the last month, we’ve seen a record number of patients at Sanford. They are not specific to any one or two areas of medicine, it’s really from all areas. We’ve seen patients come in due to delayed care during the pandemic. We set a single-day record for the number of surgeries at the end of September. Our stroke team recently provided care to eight different patients who suffered a stroke on the same day, which is very unusual. And we continue to see a very high number of emergencies and traumas.”

And in regards to breakdowns of hospitalizations at Essentia Health:

“While our census fluctuates hour by hour, currently we are seeing higher numbers of covid patients in our facilities than at the beginning of the pandemic. We are also seeing an increase in patients with heart issues and even stroke complications. There are also many other patients with chronic conditions or even respiratory conditions that are needing more advanced care.”

As for what’s next in the state, Gov. Burgum hinted changes may be coming to those in the personal care business. He says earlier concerns about how likely you are to contract the virus at a place like a salon is now being put into question by new research.

“So there may be some things coming where we would be less restrictive on some activities if we have appropriate masking,” Gov. Burgum said.

