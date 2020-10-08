Essentia Health offers additional mammography appointments in October

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is hoping to make scheduling your mammogram a bit easier in October.

Additional appointment slots outside of normal hours have been made available and appointments will be available on Saturday, October 17th.

At Essentia Health, we provide high-quality mammography by compassionate experts who help make the experience as comfortable as possible.

Regular mammograms should be part of your lifelong breast care routine.

Routine screening mammograms can help your provider detect breast cancer before you have symptoms.

Diagnostic mammograms help identify cancer after you or your provider notice warning signs, such as a breast lump.

When breast cancer is caught early, it’s easier to treat.

That’s why Essentia Health recommends women with an average risk of developing breast cancer get a yearly mammogram beginning at age 40.

To make screening more convenient, Essentia Health is offering appointment times ranging from early morning through the early evening during the week and appointment times on Saturdays ranging from early morning through midday.

Call (701) 364-8200 to schedule a mammography appointment that works with your schedule.

No referral is needed.

Concerned about getting a mammogram? Let our team help put you at ease.

Technicians will explain the imaging process every step of the way, answer your questions and help you feel as relaxed as possible.

Visit EssentiaHealth.org to learn more about mammography and breast health services.

