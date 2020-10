BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Shelly Peterson, President of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association, shares the challenges that senior living and long term care facilities face due to the COVID pandemic. Plus, how is the state of ND supporting these essential workers?

