Warming Back Up

TONIGHT: Winds become lighter late tonight and clouds will increase, especially across the north.

THURSDAY - SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warming into the mid to upper 60s Thursday. The breeze will pick up again, gusting into the 20s. Some areas on Friday could move into the upper-70s or low-80s under a mainly sunny sky. A bit cooler Saturday under high pressure.

SUNDAY - TUESDAY: A bit more cloud cover expected with showers developing west to east late Sunday and into the day on Columbus Day. Some of those rain showers could continue into Tuesday morning, as well. High temperatures drop from the low-70s Sunday into the upper-50s to low-60s come Tuesday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Warm! Mainly sunny. Low: 51. High: 76.

SATURDAY: Mild. Mostly sunny. Low: 43. High: 66.

SUNDAY: Mild. Increasing clouds. Chance of rain or thunder late. Low: 55. High: 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers early. Low: 40. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. Low: 38. High: 63.