Advertisement

Warming Back Up

Above seasonal temps and staying dry until end of the weekend!
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

TONIGHT: Winds become lighter late tonight and clouds will increase, especially across the north.

THURSDAY - SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warming into the mid to upper 60s Thursday. The breeze will pick up again, gusting into the 20s. Some areas on Friday could move into the upper-70s or low-80s under a mainly sunny sky. A bit cooler Saturday under high pressure.

SUNDAY - TUESDAY: A bit more cloud cover expected with showers developing west to east late Sunday and into the day on Columbus Day. Some of those rain showers could continue into Tuesday morning, as well. High temperatures drop from the low-70s Sunday into the upper-50s to low-60s come Tuesday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 42. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Warm! Mainly sunny. Low: 51. High: 76.

SATURDAY: Mild. Mostly sunny. Low: 43. High: 66.

SUNDAY: Mild. Increasing clouds. Chance of rain or thunder late. Low: 55. High: 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 60.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers early. Low: 40. High: 57.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly warmer. Low: 38. High: 63.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 7

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 7

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 6

Updated: 16 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 6

Updated: 23 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 6

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 5

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 5

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 5

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
Valley News Live at 4PM

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 5

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Morning Forecast - October 5

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY