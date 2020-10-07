Teen dies in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A teenager is dead after crashing her car into a tree in Grand Forks.

Police say it happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 in the 600 block of 1st Ave. S. The crash report says 18-year-old Marley Ferguson of Grand Forks lost control on a curve before hitting a tree.

Authorities are trying to determine if speed was a factor in the crash.

