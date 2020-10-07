Tea football team makes memorable moment for opposing player with autism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea area 8th grade football team is being recognized for a show of sportsmanship during a game last night against George McGovern Middle School.

The Titans players and coaches provided a memorable moment for George McGovern’s Door Awoak who is diagnosed with autism.

As you can watch in the video above, Awoak takes the handoff and is off to the races for a touchdown!

It’s a show of kindness that we could all use right now.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.