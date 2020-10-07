Results of Peace Garden’s virtual fundraiser

DUNSEITH, N.D. - The International Peace Garden raised nearly $15,000 during their virtual fundraiser.

The garden went virtual this year due to COVID-19.

They auctioned off close to 50 items to raise money for the site. More than 100 registered voters across the U.S. and Canada participated. One of the items included a live portrait of a bison speed painted by artist Amy Burkman, who did the painting upside down.

The garden remains open to visitors, though they’re discouraging Canadian travelers, as the port is not open yet to non-essential travel, and those who return to Manitoba will have to quarantine for 14 days.

More information on the garden and how you can support it can be found here: https://peacegarden.com/

