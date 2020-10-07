Advertisement

New anonymous tip system aims to help prevent underage substance use

(KFYR)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division, through collaboration with the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, recently launched NDTip, an anonymous statewide tip system that connects North Dakotans with their local sheriff’s department or highway patrol to report underage substance use.

Alcohol remains the most abused drug by North Dakota youth with 13 percent of North Dakota high school students reporting their first drink before age 13, according to the 2019 North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

NDTip uses an app that is available for download in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Once installed, users are able to report a tip, choose the law enforcement agency that corresponds to the location of the crime and provide any relevant information, including the option to upload images. Once the tip is sent, law enforcement can communicate with the individual who submitted the tip to gather more information if needed.

All tips are anonymous. The app removes all identifying information, and there’s no way to identify the sender.

Individuals can also use NDTip to report community-related crime, traffic incidents or other law enforcement issues.

Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip through the division’s website at https://www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/nd-tip.

NDTip is not a substitute for calling 911. If individuals see a crime in progress or have an emergency, they should immediately call 911.

To support child well-being and behavioral health, there are age-appropriate resources available for parents, family members and others at www.parentslead.org/. Individuals who may be struggling with substance use, can find help and treatment options at www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/addiction/service-locator.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - October 7

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

POVnow

First Lady Kathryn Burgum, Recovery Reinvented

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
First Lady Kathryn Burgum joined us to tell us about her event, Recovery Reinvented, kicking off on October 28th.

News

918 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota, along with 14 new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Overall, 2,101 people have died

News

Cass County tops the number of new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
North Dakota health officials report that there are 495 new COVID-19 cases in the state, along with 24 new deaths.

Latest News

News

Mandan school officials investigate Trump flag display

Updated: 4 hours ago
Public school officials in Mandan are investigating after a “Trump 2020” flag that included a profane message was put up in a classroom.

Valley Today

Doosan Bobcat, state’s largest manufacturer, adding 100 jobs

Updated: 4 hours ago
North Dakota’s largest manufacturer says it is adding 100 jobs.

News

Minneapolis restaurant quarantines 13 who worked Trump event

Updated: 4 hours ago
Thirteen staff members from a Minneapolis steakhouse are quarantining after the restaurant catered a fundraiser attended by President Donald Trump during his visit to Minnesota last week.

News

News: WF water bills

Updated: 7 hours ago
WF water bills

Valley Today

Trump campaign’s next steps unclear after White House return

Updated: 8 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s return to the White House is poised to reshape the campaign’s final four weeks as aides debated how to move past an extraordinary setback while grappling with how to send an infected president back on the road.

Valley Today

Man injured in Harley crash in Moorhead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A man from Verndale, MN is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Moorhead.