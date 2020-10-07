New anonymous tip system aims to help prevent underage substance use

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division, through collaboration with the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol, recently launched NDTip, an anonymous statewide tip system that connects North Dakotans with their local sheriff’s department or highway patrol to report underage substance use.

Alcohol remains the most abused drug by North Dakota youth with 13 percent of North Dakota high school students reporting their first drink before age 13, according to the 2019 North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

NDTip uses an app that is available for download in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Once installed, users are able to report a tip, choose the law enforcement agency that corresponds to the location of the crime and provide any relevant information, including the option to upload images. Once the tip is sent, law enforcement can communicate with the individual who submitted the tip to gather more information if needed.

All tips are anonymous. The app removes all identifying information, and there’s no way to identify the sender.

Individuals can also use NDTip to report community-related crime, traffic incidents or other law enforcement issues.

Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip through the division’s website at https://www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/nd-tip.

NDTip is not a substitute for calling 911. If individuals see a crime in progress or have an emergency, they should immediately call 911.

To support child well-being and behavioral health, there are age-appropriate resources available for parents, family members and others at www.parentslead.org/. Individuals who may be struggling with substance use, can find help and treatment options at www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/addiction/service-locator.

