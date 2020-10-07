Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 52 near Sawyer

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A 70-year-old motorcyclist from Minot was killed Monday night in a crash near Sawyer involving a deer and two other vehicles.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed west on Highway 52 around 9:10 p.m. when he struck a deer, was tossed, and landed in the eastbound lane.

The victim was struck by two oncoming vehicles, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured, and have not been charged in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“He changed the game for all of us:” Local musicians remember Eddie Van Halen

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
To music fans, Eddie Van Halen was nothing short of a musical genius.

News

Results of Peace Garden’s virtual fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The International Peace Garden raised nearly $15,000 during their virtual fundraiser.

POVnow

President Trump Released, ND COVID Stats, No Fargo Mask Mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
In national news, President Trump was released from Walter Reed. As ND COVID cases and deaths rise, they Fargo City Commission votes down a mask mandate with Mayor Dr. Mahoney placing the ‘no’ swing vote.

News

Tea football team makes memorable moment for opposing player with autism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Tea area 8th grade football team is being recognized for a show of sportsmanship during a game last night against George McGovern Middle School.

Latest News

POVnow

Sen. Dr. Scott Jensen on Pres. Trump’s Recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Sen. Dr. Scott Jensen comments on President Trump’s recovery, whether we should continue COVID mandates and his personal experience with the illness.

News

Point of View October 6 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 6 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View October 6 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Bison Huddle

Sports - Valley News Live confirms Trey Lance will declare for NFL Draft

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 6 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY