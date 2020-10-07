Advertisement

Minneapolis restaurant quarantines 13 who worked Trump event

(Valley News Live)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Thirteen staff members from a Minneapolis steakhouse are quarantining after the restaurant catered a fundraiser attended by President Donald Trump during his visit to Minnesota last week.

The 13 work for Murray’s Restaurant in downtown Minneapolis, which catered the fundraiser on Wednesday at the Lake Minnetonka home of Marty Davis, CEO of the countertop manufacturer Cambria.

Murray’s says none of its staff came into close proximity with the president.

The restaurant says management immediately enacted a 14-day quarantine for all staff who worked the party after learning of the president’s positive test, and that they will be tested.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Doosan Bobcat, state’s largest manufacturer, adding 100 jobs

Updated: 9 minutes ago
North Dakota’s largest manufacturer says it is adding 100 jobs.

News

News: WF water bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
WF water bills

Valley Today

Trump campaign’s next steps unclear after White House return

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s return to the White House is poised to reshape the campaign’s final four weeks as aides debated how to move past an extraordinary setback while grappling with how to send an infected president back on the road.

Valley Today

Man injured in Harley crash in Moorhead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
A man from Verndale, MN is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Moorhead.

Latest News

News

Valley Today - Oct. 7th

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - October 7

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Teen dies in Grand Forks crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
Authorities are trying to determine if speed was a factor in the crash.

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM Sports Oct 6

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Oct 6 - Part 2

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Oct 6

Updated: 11 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD