Mandan school officials investigate Trump flag display

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) -

Public school officials in Mandan are investigating after a “Trump 2020” flag that included a profane message was put up in a classroom.

Superintendent Mike Bitz says school officials are talking with the students involved Tuesday, the first day back in class following the incident Friday.

Bitz says the flag violated the district’s academic freedom policy which states teachers need administrative approval before presenting a controversial topic in class.

He says elections always are a controversial issue.

