MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A man from Verndale, MN is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Moorhead.

The State Patrol says 55-year-old Randy Kasper was east on I-94 at an exit when he went off the road and hit the ditch.

Kasper was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok.

