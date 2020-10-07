How are kids handling the new, pandemic school year?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Both Prairie St. John’s and The Village Family Service Center say the school year is usually a busy time for mental health concerns, so while they can’t say COVID-19 is the reason their clinics are busier, it’s also not helping children’s mental health.

“It’s not knowing if they could get the phone call tomorrow saying school’s going to be online for two weeks. So, everyone’s kind of a little more on edge at the beginning of this school year compared to the previous school years we’ve seen,” The Village Licensed Professional Counselor, Kelsi McClaflin said.

“I’ve seen a lot of our kids who tend to do well in school struggle with the online learning,” Prairie St. John’s Child and Adolescent Therapist, Nicholas Lindberg said.

Lindberg says while online learning does cause anxiety in many of his patients, he says it’s the lack of social engagement that’s really taking a toll.

“Doing things through zoom calls or FaceTime or just general telehealth, they talk about feeling a disconnection. Not having that presence, and not feeling trust or generally comfortable," Lindberg said. “Going from sports being canceled, just to social distancing requirements, keeping kids rom being together, it’s put a lot more strain on parents and families to really encourage, facilitate and coordinate other means to have these kids get their social needs met.”

Lindberg says Prairie St. John’s has been working hard to make those in their inpatient unit feel as normal as possible, keeping them on a schedule and giving multiple opportunities for safe and healthy socialization as much as possible.

Both Lindberg and McClaflin say it’s important for parents to engage more with their kids with things like family movie or game night and to schedule interactions with family and friends when possible whether in person or virtually to keep their social interactions up. Both experts also advise keeping the pandemic talk to a minimum.

“A lot of time parents might not realize how they’re feeling is rubbing off on their family as well. So, maybe feeling like my mom’s worried all the time, so then I feel worried. If parents are having those conversations with their kids, I would advise to keep it as neutral as possible, the facts only, keeping their opinions out of it or their feelings, because it can impact the way their kids are functioning,” McClaflin said.

