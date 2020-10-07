“He changed the game for all of us:” Local musicians remember Eddie Van Halen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

No surprise in that Eddie Van Halen is being remembered Tuesday night as one of the greatest guitar players of all time.

Van Halen, who was part of one of the biggest rock bands in the late seventies and eighties, has died of cancer at age 65. Local musicians say, Van Halen was more than just good.

“Eddie Van Halen was an icon,” local musician and instructor Steve Stine says. “There are so many amazing guitar players, but you think back to the late seventies and you had Jimi Hendrix, who was kind of his predecessor. Then Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and players like that, but Eddie changed the game for all of us.”

To music fans like Stine, Eddie Van Halen was nothing short of a musical genius. Stine, not only has performed his music, he’s tried to pass along the love of guitar to others.

“He was an innovator,” local musician Rick Schroeder says. “Every kid on the block wanted to be able to play like Eddie Van Halen.”

Schroeder, who also has made a career out of music was somewhat shocked to learn of Van Halen’s death.

“Another one bites the dust,” he says. “He’s in the top ten of history’s best guitar players.”

For these musicians, they have had a lasting appreciation for the incredible talent that Eddie Van Halen had and his wildly successful career. Stine and Schroeder saying Van Halen’s unique style is what separated him from the rest.

“His playing style was so unique and his impact, not only on guitar playing but his songwriting skills were amazing,” Stine says. “A lot of people don’t realize his uniqueness in his guitar tone and guitar pedals.”

Rolling Stone listed Eddie Van Halen at number eight in its list of 100 greatest guitarists of all time. For these two and many many other fans, it’s probably closer to number one.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.