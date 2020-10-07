Advertisement

Fargo Police report increase of Garage Burglaries and theft from Motor Vehicles in September

Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is reporting an increase of Garage Burglaries and unlawful entry into motor vehicles.

The Police posted the data on their Facebook page this afternoon, showing where they received these calls to services and mapping them out by area.

In total there were 94 reported Garage Burglaries in September and 113 unlawful car entries, both increases from a year ago.

The Majority of the garage calls came from the area they classify as “Fargo 33″ which stretches from Kirsten Lane down to Briarwood on the East Side of town.

There were 12 garage burglaries in the area in the month of September with only five reported a year ago.

The area that got the most calls for theft from Cars was “Fargo 22”, which covers the area south of Main Avenue and north of 10th avenue from I-29 to Moorhead.

There were 20 Theft from Vehicle calls in that area.

In the past three months there have been 45 Car-related calls in that area alone.

Fargo Police say that the majority of these were “crimes of opportunity”, meaning that the garage or car doors were left open.

They urge everyone to make sure that their property is locked before leaving it vulnerable.

