Construction worker injured after falling through roof

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A construction worker was seriously injured, when he fell through an access door on the roof of the Jamestown Civic Center.

News Dakota is reporting that it happened Tuesday around noon. Authorities there say the injured man fell through the roof and landed on a catwalk. He was taken

to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Minneapolis. No word on his condition. The 40 year old man is from Minot.

