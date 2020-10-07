Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Young teen yanks Trump flag from home

Stealing Trump flag
Stealing Trump flag(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A young teen is seen on camera taking a political flag from someone’s home. It’s just the latest example of a highly charged political year, especially the race for president.

You can see as the young girl goes up to this north Fargo home along 9th Ave and University Dr to grab a Donald Trump flag, yanking it multiple times before finally tearing it down.

“You can see the poll is broke; they just grabbed a hold of it and brought it down,” said David Carroll, who lives in north Fargo.

The flag belonged to Carroll, who said this is the third time he’ll have to replace his Trump flag.

“I feel like it’s my privilege to fly what I want on my house, but other people think otherwise because they come and get my flag all the time,” said Trump.

This time, the thief left behind evidence, a bicycle, which Carroll said he has in the house.

He said if she wants her bike back, she’s going to have to bring back the flag and replace the pole.

“It’s aggravating, but it needs to stop,” said Carroll.

Carroll said the pandemic might be to blame as more kids learn from home, listening to mom and dad all day, giving them more time to go out and cause trouble.

“More bored than anything and just looking for something to get into,” said Carroll.

Determined as ever, Carroll said he’s going to buy another one and put it as high as he can on his house so no thief can touch it.

Police say if an adult is caught stealing a flag, they can be charged around $500.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News Oct 7 - Part 4

Updated: 17 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News Oct 7 - Part 3

Updated: 18 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News Oct 7 - Part 2

Updated: 19 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 5:00PM Weather Oct 7

Updated: 20 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News Oct 7 - Part 1

Updated: 24 minutes ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

News

Construction worker injured after falling through roof

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Mike Morken
Construction worker seriously injured after falling through roof.

News

How are kids handling the new, pandemic school year?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Both Prairie St. John’s and The Village Family Service Center say the school year is usually a busy time for mental health concerns, so while they can’t say COVID-19 is the reason their clinics are busier, it’s also not helping children’s mental health.

News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM KVLY - How are kids handling the new, pandemic school year?

Updated: 1 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Fargo Police report increase of Garage Burglaries and theft from Motor Vehicles in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fargo Police report increase in Garage Burglaries and theft from cars in September.

News

New anonymous tip system aims to help prevent underage substance use

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
North Dakota Department of Human Services launches anonymous tip system called NDTip.