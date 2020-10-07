CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Young teen yanks Trump flag from home

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A young teen is seen on camera taking a political flag from someone’s home. It’s just the latest example of a highly charged political year, especially the race for president.

You can see as the young girl goes up to this north Fargo home along 9th Ave and University Dr to grab a Donald Trump flag, yanking it multiple times before finally tearing it down.

“You can see the poll is broke; they just grabbed a hold of it and brought it down,” said David Carroll, who lives in north Fargo.

The flag belonged to Carroll, who said this is the third time he’ll have to replace his Trump flag.

“I feel like it’s my privilege to fly what I want on my house, but other people think otherwise because they come and get my flag all the time,” said Trump.

This time, the thief left behind evidence, a bicycle, which Carroll said he has in the house.

He said if she wants her bike back, she’s going to have to bring back the flag and replace the pole.

“It’s aggravating, but it needs to stop,” said Carroll.

Carroll said the pandemic might be to blame as more kids learn from home, listening to mom and dad all day, giving them more time to go out and cause trouble.

“More bored than anything and just looking for something to get into,” said Carroll.

Determined as ever, Carroll said he’s going to buy another one and put it as high as he can on his house so no thief can touch it.

Police say if an adult is caught stealing a flag, they can be charged around $500.

