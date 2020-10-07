Advertisement

Cass County tops the number of new COVID-19 cases

The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state. In total, 280 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials report that there are 495 new COVID-19 cases in the state, along with 24 new deaths.

Overall, 304 people have died and Cass County tops the number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 134.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,561 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

679,564 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

495 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

24,857 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,706 Total Active Cases

+14 Individuals from yesterday

455 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (265 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

20,847 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

116 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

24 – New Deaths*** (304 total deaths since the pandemic began)Please note: Death information is shared as it’s reported to the NDDoH. A typical lag in reporting for deaths is 1-3 days. Due to an additional lag in reporting to the NDDoH, six of the individuals reported out today have a date of death between 4-7 days ago. Of the remaining 18 deaths, 8 occurred on 10/6, 4 occurred on 10/5 and 6 occurred on 10/4.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 80s from Barnes County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 60s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 90s from Sheridan County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Billings County - 1
  • Bottineau County – 4
  • Bowman County - 2
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 80
  • Cass County – 134
  • Dickey County – 3
  • Divide County - 7
  • Dunn County – 10
  • Eddy County – 2
  • Foster County - 2
  • Grand Forks County – 17
  • Grant County – 3
  • Hettinger County – 2
  • LaMoure County – 17
  • Logan County - 1
  • McHenry County - 3
  • McIntosh County - 9
  • McKenzie County - 8
  • McLean County - 4
  • Mercer County - 3
  • Morton County – 33
  • Mountrail County – 9
  • Nelson County – 3
  • Oliver County – 1
  • Pembina County - 10
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Ransom County – 2
  • Renville Count - 3
  • Richland County - 3
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sargent County – 5
  • Sheridan County - 3
  • Sioux County - 3
  • Stark County – 16
  • Steele County - 1
  • Stutsman County – 6
  • Towner County - 1
  • Traill County – 3
  • Walsh County - 10
  • Ward County – 32
  • Wells County - 3
  • Williams County – 30

