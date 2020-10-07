FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials report that there are 495 new COVID-19 cases in the state, along with 24 new deaths.

Overall, 304 people have died and Cass County tops the number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 134.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,561 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

679,564 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

495 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

24,857 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

7.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,706 Total Active Cases

+14 Individuals from yesterday

455 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (265 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

20,847 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

116 – Curren­tly Hospitalized

+0 - Individuals from yesterday

24 – New Deaths*** (304 total deaths since the pandemic began)Please note: Death information is shared as it’s reported to the NDDoH. A typical lag in reporting for deaths is 1-3 days. Due to an additional lag in reporting to the NDDoH, six of the individuals reported out today have a date of death between 4-7 days ago. Of the remaining 18 deaths, 8 occurred on 10/6, 4 occurred on 10/5 and 6 occurred on 10/4.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 80s from Barnes County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Sheridan County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 1

Billings County - 1

Bottineau County – 4

Bowman County - 2

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 80

Cass County – 134

Dickey County – 3

Divide County - 7

Dunn County – 10

Eddy County – 2

Foster County - 2

Grand Forks County – 17

Grant County – 3

Hettinger County – 2

LaMoure County – 17

Logan County - 1

McHenry County - 3

McIntosh County - 9

McKenzie County - 8

McLean County - 4

Mercer County - 3

Morton County – 33

Mountrail County – 9

Nelson County – 3

Oliver County – 1

Pembina County - 10

Ramsey County – 1

Ransom County – 2

Renville Count - 3

Richland County - 3

Rolette County – 3

Sargent County – 5

Sheridan County - 3

Sioux County - 3

Stark County – 16

Steele County - 1

Stutsman County – 6

Towner County - 1

Traill County – 3

Walsh County - 10

Ward County – 32

Wells County - 3

Williams County – 30

