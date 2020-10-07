Cass County tops the number of new COVID-19 cases
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota health officials report that there are 495 new COVID-19 cases in the state, along with 24 new deaths.
Overall, 304 people have died and Cass County tops the number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 134.
BY THE NUMBERS
6,561 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
679,564 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
495 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
24,857 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
7.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**
3,706 Total Active Cases
+14 Individuals from yesterday
455 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (265 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
20,847 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
116 – Currently Hospitalized
+0 - Individuals from yesterday
24 – New Deaths*** (304 total deaths since the pandemic began)Please note: Death information is shared as it’s reported to the NDDoH. A typical lag in reporting for deaths is 1-3 days. Due to an additional lag in reporting to the NDDoH, six of the individuals reported out today have a date of death between 4-7 days ago. Of the remaining 18 deaths, 8 occurred on 10/6, 4 occurred on 10/5 and 6 occurred on 10/4.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 80s from Barnes County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 60s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 60s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 90s from Sheridan County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Barnes County - 1
- Billings County - 1
- Bottineau County – 4
- Bowman County - 2
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 80
- Cass County – 134
- Dickey County – 3
- Divide County - 7
- Dunn County – 10
- Eddy County – 2
- Foster County - 2
- Grand Forks County – 17
- Grant County – 3
- Hettinger County – 2
- LaMoure County – 17
- Logan County - 1
- McHenry County - 3
- McIntosh County - 9
- McKenzie County - 8
- McLean County - 4
- Mercer County - 3
- Morton County – 33
- Mountrail County – 9
- Nelson County – 3
- Oliver County – 1
- Pembina County - 10
- Ramsey County – 1
- Ransom County – 2
- Renville Count - 3
- Richland County - 3
- Rolette County – 3
- Sargent County – 5
- Sheridan County - 3
- Sioux County - 3
- Stark County – 16
- Steele County - 1
- Stutsman County – 6
- Towner County - 1
- Traill County – 3
- Walsh County - 10
- Ward County – 32
- Wells County - 3
- Williams County – 30
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.