Advertisement

Valley News Live confirms Trey Lance will declare for NFL Draft

Yahoo Sports first reported the news Tuesday afternoon
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance
North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance(KVLY)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The buzz started shortly after Trey Lance led the North Dakota State football team to an eighth FCS National Championship. He had started just 16 college football games. He will leave the Bison football program with just 17 starts.

Valley News Live has confirmed the sophomore quarterback is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel first reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Lance’s decision means he’ll be leaving school and not playing in the upcoming Bison spring season.

Lance released a video on Twitter Tuesday evening thanking everyone from the coaches and his teammates to the Bison fans and his family.

“I will always cherish my time here and words cannot describe the blessing it was to bring a National Championship home to you,” Lance said to the fans in his video. “God blessed me with the ability to play football and the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself. After an amazing experience here at North Dakota State University, it is time for me to be on to my next chapter," Lance went on to explain. "I am excited to announce that I will be taking the next step in chasing my dreams and will be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Once a Bison. Always a Bison.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bison Huddle

Dew taking advantage of Bonus season at NDSU

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Egan
The Summit League Women’s Soccer season isn’t set to being until the Spring of 2021, and thanks to a new rule from the NCAA, seniors who would have exhausted eligibility this fall, will be able to return for next fall.

Bison Huddle

Sports - Bison Come Back in Fourth Quarter to Beat Central Arkansas, 39-28

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT

Bison Huddle

Bison Come Back in Fourth Quarter to Beat Central Arkansas, 39-28

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
Fullback Hunter Luepke scored two touchdowns and No. 1-ranked North Dakota State’s defense responded with two stops late in the fourth quarter for a 39-28 victory over 11th-ranked Central Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Bison Huddle

UCA’s Brown talks Lance and other challenges for game against Bison

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
The Central Arkansas Bears knew what they were getting into when they took the call from NDSU to get a game on the schedule for this fall. The Bison are coming off a third straight national championship and bring back one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the country.

Latest News

Bison Huddle

Sports - NDSU Limiting Football Attendance to Player Families

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

NDSU Limiting Football Attendance to Player Families

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
Attendance for this Saturday’s football game between North Dakota State and Central Arkansas will be limited to player families only, the NDSU athletic department announced Tuesday.

Bison Huddle

Sports - Eight-Game Spring Schedule Set for NDSU Football

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Bison Huddle

Eight-Game Spring Schedule Set for NDSU Football

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT
|
By Beth Hoole
The Missouri Valley Football Conference will play an eight-game conference-only Spring 2021 schedule over a nine-week period beginning with a Feb. 19 contest as South Dakota hosts Western Illinois in Vermillion, S.D.

Sports

Bison linebackers will have new look for game against Central Arkansas

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
By Alex Egan
As the Bison get set to play Central Arkansas on Saturday, Oct. 3rd, there will be a couple of new names stepping into starting roles for the NDSU defense.

Bison Huddle

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - September 22

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY