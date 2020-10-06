Advertisement

WF residents upset about “outrageous” water bills

WF water bills
WF water bills(KVLY)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Several people have contacted our Whistleblower Hotline with a list of complaints when it comes to the City of West Fargo’s water department.

“We’ve been having outrageous bills,” said James Jones, who lives on 12th St in the Brooks Harbor neighborhood in West Fargo.

“They told me to check my house for leaks,” said Jones. “They told one of the neighbors to quit doing as much laundry. The city says their stuff is working perfectly.”

His monthly water bill for much of September was $260, saying he used 26,000 gallons of water. Jones said it’s normally $120.

“My eyes lit up pretty good,” said Jones. “I was kind of pissed off because we did stop watering our lawn because last month our watering had a high bill.”

A neighbor called our Whistleblower Hotline saying they were charged $513 for using 76,000 gallons of water. He was traveling and unable to do an interview, but like Jones, says that’s impossible.

“That many people can’t have that many leaks,” said Jones.

We reached out to the City of West Fargo, and they said the fees for water went up in July to cover the increased cost of water services and help pay for repair and rehabilitation projects as well as future special assessments.

The new water rates $7.25 a month for residential customers plus a monthly usage charge of $7.00 per 1,000 gallons.

Sewer rates also went up to $9.00 a month and a usage charge of $4.00 per 1,000 gallons.

For now, neighbors say they’re rolling up the hoses and cutting back on water to keep the bills down as much as they can.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

