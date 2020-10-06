Advertisement

Special education only school coming to Fargo sooner than expected

By Kortney Lockey
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A special education only school for elementary and middle school students could be coming to Fargo sooner than expected.

Construction got underway this summer at the Lewis & Clark Elementary School, as Fargo Public Schools is taking a second swing at an Explorer Academy.

The district’s previous attempt at Agassiz was a failure.

The board approved the new addition at Lewis & Clark in Nov. 2019 and is hoping to open the facility for fall 2021.

School leaders say because they don’t have a setting D program, students' IEP teams have to make other placement decisions, such as in a setting C program or in a residential facility.

Advocates say a separate facility would segregate students. The school district says it has to create the facility to meet federal standards.

