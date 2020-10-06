Roosevelt School in Detroit Lakes going to distance learning

DETROIT LAKES, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A second round of COVID-19 exposure in a Detroit Lakes School building is sending students home again.

The school superintendent said in a Facebook post that state health officials confirm several cases of coronavirus in adults at Roosevelt Elementary.

People were exposed to the virus sometime between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2.

This all means no school on Tuesday, Oct. 6 and full distance learning for students and staff on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

So far, there are no confirmed cases among Roosevelt students. The adults affected are under quarantine.

