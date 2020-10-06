North Dakota reports 503 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state.

In total, 280 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.69 percent.

There are now 3,692 active cases in North Dakota, with 116 patients hospitalized.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Adams County – 2

Barnes County - 4

Benson County – 4

Billings County - 1

Bottineau County – 1

Bowman County - 4

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 102

Cass County – 81

Cavalier County - 1

Dickey County – 5

Divide County - 2

Dunn County – 1

Eddy County – 4

Emmons County – 6

Foster County - 2

Golden Valley County - 1

Grand Forks County – 22

Grant County – 1

Hettinger County – 1

LaMoure County – 4

Logan County - 1

McHenry County - 7

McIntosh County - 3

McKenzie County - 9

McLean County - 9

Mercer County - 6

Morton County – 25

Mountrail County – 14

Nelson County – 17

Oliver County – 1

Pembina County - 4

Ramsey County – 11

Ransom County – 1

Renville Count - 2

Richland County - 2

Rolette County – 10

Sargent County - 1

Sioux County - 1

Stark County – 24

Stutsman County – 12

Towner County - 5

Traill County – 1

Walsh County - 9

Ward County – 48

Wells County - 5

Williams County – 25

