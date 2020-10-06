North Dakota reports 503 COVID-19 cases, three deaths
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state. In total, 280 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 503 new cases of COVID-19, along with three more deaths in the state.
In total, 280 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.
Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 8.69 percent.
There are now 3,692 active cases in North Dakota, with 116 patients hospitalized.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
- Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
- Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County – 2
- Barnes County - 4
- Benson County – 4
- Billings County - 1
- Bottineau County – 1
- Bowman County - 4
- Burke County - 1
- Burleigh County - 102
- Cass County – 81
- Cavalier County - 1
- Dickey County – 5
- Divide County - 2
- Dunn County – 1
- Eddy County – 4
- Emmons County – 6
- Foster County - 2
- Golden Valley County - 1
- Grand Forks County – 22
- Grant County – 1
- Hettinger County – 1
- LaMoure County – 4
- Logan County - 1
- McHenry County - 7
- McIntosh County - 3
- McKenzie County - 9
- McLean County - 9
- Mercer County - 6
- Morton County – 25
- Mountrail County – 14
- Nelson County – 17
- Oliver County – 1
- Pembina County - 4
- Ramsey County – 11
- Ransom County – 1
- Renville Count - 2
- Richland County - 2
- Rolette County – 10
- Sargent County - 1
- Sioux County - 1
- Stark County – 24
- Stutsman County – 12
- Towner County - 5
- Traill County – 1
- Walsh County - 9
- Ward County – 48
- Wells County - 5
- Williams County – 25
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.