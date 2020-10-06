Advertisement

New P-LIHEAP program will help pay electric utility bills

One-time help on electric bill
One-time help on electric bill(KFYR)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new program is helping families impacted by the pandemic stay warm this winter.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services says a temporary Pandemic Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (P-LIHEAP) will help qualifying families meet the cost of electric utility bills.

It’s a one-time payment of $460.

To qualify, a household must have participated in the state’s regular heating assistance program through the 2019-2020 heating season. Renters whose electricity utility costs were included in their rent do not qualify.

If you qualify, you should be getting a registration form in the mail. The registration deadline is Oct. 31.

For registration assistance contact the Department Human Services' Economic Assistance Program at 701-328-3513, 711 (TTY) or visit dhseap@nd.gov.

