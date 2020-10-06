Advertisement

New Fargo Police Chief sworn in

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo’s new police chief is now sworn in.

The ceremony happened at Fargo City Hall during the scheduled commission meeting.

54-year-old David Zibolski takes over for David Todd, who retired.

Zibolski says as he enters the department, re-evaluation is going to be a critical step, starting with one-on-one meetings with people in the department to address issues or listen to any newfound ideas.

“There’s things that we need to be able to Address with our officers sooner rather than later,” Zobolski said. “The traditional methodology of maybe having in-service once or twice a year at a certain time of year doesn’t really meet the needs of not only the department but the needs of the community.”

Zobolski comes to Fargo after spending 27 years with the Milwaukee Police Department, where he attained the rank of Captain.

