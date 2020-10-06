Moorhead man charged after sexually assaulting young girl, court documents say

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is facing criminal charges after documents say he has inappropriately touched a young girl multiple times.

43-year-old Roberto Garza is charged with one count of second-degree criminal sex conduct.

Court documents say on Oct. 2, the 12-year-old victim told investigators that when Garza was released from prison a few years ago, he stayed at her grandma’s house in Moorhead. The victim said Garza would call her name to come into the bedroom and said Garza would lay with her, which made her uncomfortable. The victim also said Garza would put his leg over her body so she could not leave and would nibble on her ear with his mouth. The victim said when she was nine, Garza kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth, and said when she was 11-years-old, Garza rubbed her thigh and behind.

The victim told investigators about two weeks ago, Garza touched her in places she didn’t want to be touched and again put his tongue in her mouth. The victim said Garza later out his hands down her pants.

If convicted, Garza faces up to 25 years in prison.

