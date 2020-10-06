Advertisement

Longtime lawmaker from ND died

Senator Mark Andrews
Senator Mark Andrews(KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A longtime lawmaker from North Dakota has passed away.

Former Senator Mark Andrews died on Saturday, October 3rd, at the age of 94.

He was elected to congress in 1963 and re-elected eight times to the U.S. House. Andrews was later elected to u.S. Senator in 1980 and served there until 1987.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a private family service.

It will be simulcast-and/or available for later viewing.

You can find a link to the funeral here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WF residents upset about “outrageous” water bills

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Several people have contacted our Whistleblower Hotline with a list of complaints when it comes to the City of West Fargo’s water department.

News

Routine eye exam credited for detecting large brain tumor in Horace teen

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
Avery Moxness has been suffering bad migraines since she was about five-years-old, but says a few years ago things started getting unbearable.

News

News - 5:00PM News October 6 - Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News -Routine eye exam credited for detecting large brain tumor in Horace teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 5:00PM News October 6 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

Healthier Me

News - 5:00PM News October 6 - Part 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 6 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

Special education only school coming to Fargo sooner than expected

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Construction got underway this summer at the Lewis & Clark Elementary School, as Fargo Public Schools is taking a second swing at an Explorer Academy.

News

King House Buffet in downtown Fargo closes

Updated: 1 hour ago
“Due to Covid effects, we decided to close King House Buffet on October 27, 2020, so that we can spend more time with family."

Forecast

Weather - 4:00PM Weather - October 6

Updated: 2 hours ago
Valley News Live at 4PM