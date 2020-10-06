Longtime lawmaker from ND died

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A longtime lawmaker from North Dakota has passed away.

Former Senator Mark Andrews died on Saturday, October 3rd, at the age of 94.

He was elected to congress in 1963 and re-elected eight times to the U.S. House. Andrews was later elected to u.S. Senator in 1980 and served there until 1987.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be a private family service.

It will be simulcast-and/or available for later viewing.

You can find a link to the funeral here.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.