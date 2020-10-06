King House Buffet in downtown Fargo closes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A post made to the King House Buffet Facebook page on Tuesday reads the following:

“Due to Covid effects, we decided to close King House Buffet on October 27, 2020, so that we can spend more time with family. If you have gift cards from us have not redeem, please redeem it before we close. It will be expire after we close restaurant. If you interest in buying Asian decorations or kitchen supplies, the clearance sale will start from Oct 27 to Oct 29. Thanks for being support us past numerous years.”

