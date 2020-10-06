Advertisement

King House Buffet in downtown Fargo closes

King House Buffet
King House Buffet(Valley News Live)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A post made to the King House Buffet Facebook page on Tuesday reads the following:

“Due to Covid effects, we decided to close King House Buffet on October 27, 2020, so that we can spend more time with family. If you have gift cards from us have not redeem, please redeem it before we close. It will be expire after we close restaurant. If you interest in buying Asian decorations or kitchen supplies, the clearance sale will start from Oct 27 to Oct 29. Thanks for being support us past numerous years.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

