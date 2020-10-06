Advertisement

Homeowners displaced after fire in Grand Forks

Grand Forks Fire Dept.
Grand Forks Fire Dept. (KVLY)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 5:21 P.M. on Monday, October 5, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4710 Golden Gate Drive.

A witness noticed smoke and fire coming from under the building, who alerted the people inside the home.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire conditions throughout the underside of the structure.

Crews put out the fire, which was contained to the exterior of the home.

The inside did take some smoke damage.

The estimated total of damage is $10,000.

The occupants of the home were displaced for the night and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There are no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FPS announces change in instructional plan, a look inside the decision

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Fargo Public Schools students are facing yet another change.

News

Two men arrested on multiple charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
Both men arrested on felony charges.

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - October 5

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 5 - Part 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Latest News

News

News - 6:00PM News October 5 - Part 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - October 5

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News October 5 - Part 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

Warning about political sign vandals in the area

Updated: 5 hours ago
Many would agree that our nation feels more divided than ever. In Moorhead, someone took signs supporting presidential candidate Joe Biden at a home at 8th Ave and 4th St S.

News

News - 5:00PM News October 5 - Part 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY

News

News - 5:00PM News October 5 - Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY