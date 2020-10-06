Homeowners displaced after fire in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 5:21 P.M. on Monday, October 5, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4710 Golden Gate Drive.

A witness noticed smoke and fire coming from under the building, who alerted the people inside the home.

Fire crews arrived to find smoke and fire conditions throughout the underside of the structure.

Crews put out the fire, which was contained to the exterior of the home.

The inside did take some smoke damage.

The estimated total of damage is $10,000.

The occupants of the home were displaced for the night and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There are no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

