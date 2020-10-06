Grand Forks Police Warn of High Risk Sex Offender in Area

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is warning the public that Roger Whaley, a high-risk sex offender, has changed residences.

Whaley now resides at 1702 22nd Ave. South, Apartment 210. This is the second time he has moved in just a little over a month.

Whaley was convicted in 2017 of having child pornography on his computer. The images depicted young boys and girls engaging in sexual activity.

According to the state, high risk sex offenders are considered the most likely to re-offend.

