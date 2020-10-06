Advertisement

Garage, home damaged following fire in Polk County

(KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEAR MCINTOSH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A garage is destroyed and a home is seriously damaged following a fire in Polk County

The Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a fire call around 2:30 Tuesday morning at 30491 340th Ave. SE in Hill River Township.

When authorities arrived on scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the attached home.

Everyone who lives at the home got out safely.

Fire investigators are now trying to figure out what started the blaze. No one was injured.

