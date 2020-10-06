FPS announces change in instructional plan, a look inside the decision

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Public Schools students are facing yet another change.

After two weeks of distance learning, middle and high school students will go back to hybrid learning on October 19, alternating days of in-person learning.

Elementary students will move to in-person instruction four days a week starting October 26.

Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi says the Coronavirus Instructional Plan Committee considers county data, statistics within the schools, data within the district, also considering guidance from health officials. However, there are no set parameters to determine exactly what happens. It is at the discretion of the committee.

“There isn’t any specific threshold, but there are all of those factors that get taken into consideration,” Dr. Gandhi said.

To lay it out:

-Back in August, it was announced that all Fargo students would begin the year in a hybrid model.

-Less than a month later, on September 8, protocol changes were made including what happens if someone tests positive for COVID-19.

-Two weeks later, middle and high school students were told they would be sent home for distance learning beginning October 5.

-October 5, middle and high school students began distance learning and were notified they would soon be able to return to the classroom on October 19 in the new hybrid model. Also, elementary will begin in-person class on October 26.

“We know that it’s inconvenient, but at the same point, the nature of right now is things are changing on a daily basis,” Dr. Gandhi said. “We have to be able to respond accordingly.”

And Dr. Gandhi is expecting even more changes soon.

“Last week there was a significant change from the governor’s office in their quarantine requirements and that significantly impacts and changes the way we are able to operate our schools,” Dr. Gandhi said. “Obviously that’s going to lead a potential decision change as well because that made a big impact for us as a committee.”

If you’d like more insight into what the conversations have been surrounding the decisions of the district’s committee, the meetings are posted online.

